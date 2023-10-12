Temple University, police investigating indecent assault incidents near campus

article

Temple University police and Philadelphia police are investigating two indecent assault incidents the university says recently occurred near campus.

Police say a student was in the area of the 1500 block of West Norris Street when they were touched from behind by an unknown male.

Days before that incident, police say another indecent assault - possibly involving the same suspect - happened near the 1800 block of Norris Street.

A photo of the suspect was also distributed by Temple's Department of Public Safety on social media. Officials did not release the date or time when each incident is said to have occurred, or the exact number of days between the two incidents.

The university said in a release issued Thursday that the Department of Public Safety was not aware of the first incident until after the second incident was reported to police.

Officials say they have increased the police presence in the area, and anyone who believed they may have been a victim in a similar incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit.