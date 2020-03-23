Temple University postpones in-person commencement, exploring other options

article

Temple University has canceled the in-person commencement for their Spring 2020 graduates due to coronavirus concerns, but the school says they are still exploring other options.

University President Richard Englert made the announcement Monday morning that “spring on-campus Commencement exercises will be postponed.”

“While this is difficult to report, we have no doubt that you will understand the need to protect the health and well-being of you, your fellow graduates, your family, friends, and the wider community during this uncertain and challenging time,” Englert explained.

Englert added that while the traditional in-person ceremony would not be held, university officials are exploring alternatives to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class. Over the next few weeks, officials will communicate with students to start a conversation around an alternative, meaningful recognition.

Prospective graduates who meet the academic requirements will still earn their degrees as of May 7.

In addition to the postponement of commencement, the school also announced the cancellation of all campus events through May 31.

Temple’s Summer I session will also still occur, but it will be moved to an online format and priority registration will begin on April 2.

