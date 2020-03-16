UPenn, Rutgers cancel on-campus commencement amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Rutgers University joined the University of Pennsylvania in canceling commencement for the Spring 2020 semester in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

UPenn made their announcement on Monday afternoon, saying they would instead move their ceremony to an online broadcast.

"While it will not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020, and we will strive to make the virtual event as meaningful and celebratory as the circumstances permit. We are also exploring the possibility of an on-campus celebration for this year’s graduates that could be held in the fall. We will let you know details of that as they become clearer."

Meanwhile, Rutgers University on Tuesday said they will be suspending commencement ceremonies at all campuses. University officials are working to reschedule the event.

"A final determination on whether or not commencements can be rescheduled to a later date will be made in the coming weeks," the school said in an email to students.

Among the sweeping changes to the spring semester, Rutgers will also cancel all in-person meetings with the exception of clinical instruction.

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The states have each instituted regulations on business hours, crowd sizes and cerfews.

