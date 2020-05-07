Texas Supreme Court orders Dallas salon owner's release after Gov. Abbott amends his executive orders

The Dallas salon owner who was jailed after she refused to apologize for opening her business in defiance of countywide COVID-19 restrictions, has been released under an order from the Texas Supreme Court.

The order came moments after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a change to his executive orders related to COVID-19, eliminating confinement as a punishment for violating the orders.

The governor mentioned Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther by name when issuing the change. He said it supersedes local orders and should be applied retroactively to April 2.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order."

Luther was released on a personal bond after serving two days of a weeklong sentence. She was emotional when she walked out of the Dallas County Jail.

She said she was doing okay, and made very brief comments before being ushered away by her attorney and family.

Her supporters cheering her release.

“Thank you so, so much. I'll have much more to say when I can gather myself, but I'm a little overwhelmed,” Luther said.

Luther was jailed after she refused to apologize for opening her business in defiance of state and countywide COVID-19 restrictions.

District Judge Eric Moye gave her an opportunity to apologize, declare herself “selfish,” and promise not to reopen Salon a la Mode until she was allowed to do so. Luther defiantly declined.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Luther’s immediate release. Paxton said the judge “abused his authority” by jailing Luther for opening her salon “to feed her family.”

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” AG Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Judge Moye and Dallas County judges collectively fired back at the attorney general, saying, in a letter, that his statements go against the Texas code of judicial conduct. Adding, “in this context, for you to ‘Urge’ a Judge towards a particular substantive outcome in this matter is most inappropriate and equally unwelcome.”

Abbott said if applied correctly, his amendment would free Luther and other business owners who have been jailed for similar violations. In April, two women in Laredo were arrested for offering nail and eyelash services out of their homes.

“It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement," he said. "As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

Luther's attorney filed an appeal after a Dallas district court judge issued a temporary restraining order, calling for Luther to shut down Salon A La Mode, which was operating in violation of Gov. Abbott's COVID-19 executive order.

But the governor himself has emerged as one of Luther’s strident supporters.

He spoke about his decision to change his executive orders during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on his Texas reopening plan.

“As we are asking the people in our state to comply with these orders, we should not be taking these people and put them behind bars,” the governor said. “These people who have spent their lives building up a business.”

Still, Luther's attorney, Warren Norred, said the fight isn't over.

“We still have a case. The city of Dallas had filed suit because of the illegal operation. We still have to deal with that,” he said.

[REPORTER: “Is it unusual to see the Texas Supreme Court come up with a decision this fast?”] “Very unusual. The court usually relies on multiple layers of appeal,” Dale Carpenter said.

Carpenter is an SMU constitutional law professor.

He pointed out that Gov. Abbott's modified executive order, even though retroactive, did not trigger Luther's release.

She was jailed for contempt of court for not following Judge Moye's order.

The judge, a self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat, now finds himself at odds with a Republican governor and majority-Republican Supreme Court.

“It starts to look political at this point, and the danger with that is that you don’t want to have public health orders enforced on a political basis. You want science to guide that kind of decision making,” Carpenter added.

Carpenter said Thursday's ruling also could send the wrong message to other business owners itching to reopen too soon.

“The court has to be able to enforce its own orders so that we can have the proper administration of justice so that businesses aren’t free to just open in defiance of any public health orders,”

Luther still has to pay a $7,000 fine.

It's unclear when she is due back in court.

A stylist at Salon A La Mode said they will continue doing business for the rest of the day.

Gov. Abbott's modified executive order allows all salons to reopen Friday, following certain health and safety guidelines.

