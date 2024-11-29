Thanksgiving travel: When is the best time to drive home?

Millions of Americans will head back home on Friday and throughout the weekend after a Thanksgiving travel season that experts predicted would exceed pre-pandemic levels.

AAA said before the holiday that it expected nearly 80M people to hit the road for Thanksgiving for destinations 50 or more miles away from home.

While bouts of rain in the Philadelphia-area caused a wet commute for some, forecasters expect dry and calm conditions for the ride home.

When is the best time to drive home?

The best time to drive home depends on which day you're leaving. Experts say the longer you can wait for other holiday-weary travelers to clear off the road, the better.

AAA says to expect to run into some congestion on Friday morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. For weekend travelers, experts suggest leaving for home anytime after 1 p.m.

When will traffic be the worst near Philly?

AAA says the Philadelphia metro area will reach its peak congestion sometime around noon on Sunday when traffic on I-76 and I-476 between Philadelphia and the Poconos is expected to hit a 62% increase.

Travel forecast

Holiday travelers will enjoy favorable driving conditions on Friday and throughout the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s.