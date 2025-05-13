Wildwood enforcing more safety measures for Memorial Day weekend, summer season

The Brief Wildwood says they will be enforcing more safety measures starting Memorial Day weekend. The measures include a curfew for juveniles, backpack bans, more police and more surveillance. The announcement comes nearly a year after Wildwood's state of emergency last Memorial Day weekend.



With Memorial Day fast approaching, Wildwood is taking action to keep families safe as they head to the shore for the holiday weekend and beyond.

What we know:

Wildwood officials announced on Tuesday that they will be enforcing enhanced safety measures throughout Memorial Day weekend, and continuing throughout the rest of summer.

Those additional actions include:

A nightly 10 p.m. curfew on the boardwalk for those 18 years and younger

Backpacks prohibited on the boardwalk at all times

Increased law enforcement presence across the island and on the boardwalk, including support from city, county, and state agencies

Protective bollards at all boardwalk entrances to control vehicle access and ensure pedestrian safety

Advanced state-of-the-art surveillance cameras along the full length of the boardwalk for real-time monitoring

Enhanced social media monitoring to identify and prevent large youth gatherings and unauthorized "pop-up" parties before they begin

Updated rental property regulations to limit occupancy and discourage large, unsanctioned parties

The backstory:

The announcement comes after crowds of "unruly, unparented children" sparked a state of emergency in Wildwood last Memorial Day weekend.

Police say an "irrepressible" number of calls involving an "extremely large number of young adults and juveniles" overwhelmed the department, making them unable to respond to certain calls.

What they're saying:

"We want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy the Memorial Day festivities here in The Wildwoods. At the same time, we are taking a firm stance on public safety. These measures ensure a safe, family-friendly atmosphere for all. As always, we extend our sincere thanks to our public safety officials for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe," explained Louis M. Belasco, Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority Executive Director.