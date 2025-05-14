Recovery response underway after man falls into South Jersey creek: officials
WESTVILLE, N.J. - A contractor working on a residential property in Gloucester County lost his footing and fell into a creek, prompting a large-scale search and rescue mission.
What we know:
Multiple crews, including the Westville, New Jersey Fire and Police departments were called to conduct a search and rescue mission after a contractor working on a residential property on the side of the building facing the Big Timber Creek, lost his footing, fell down an embankment and into the creek.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, around 1:30.
Those working near the man contacted emergency personnel immediately, while also trying to find apparatus for the man to grab.
What they're saying:
Westville’s police chief says the water can get rough.
"It’s probably over 10 feet. I grew up in this town, so I am pretty familiar with the water. It does get deep. There’s a strong current there. Sometimes the current can go both ways," Chief Michael Packer explained. "Other times, it has a strong undertow, so it really all depends."
Dive teams and marine units from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland counties all are assisting in the efforts.