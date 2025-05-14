Expand / Collapse search

Recovery response underway after man falls into South Jersey creek: officials

Published  May 14, 2025 9:39pm EDT
Gloucester County
Search continues for man who fell in South Jersey river

Multiple agencies are searching for a man who lost his footing and fell into a river in Gloucester County.

WESTVILLE, N.J. - A contractor working on a residential property in Gloucester County lost his footing and fell into a creek, prompting a large-scale search and rescue mission.

What we know:

Multiple crews, including the Westville, New Jersey Fire and Police departments were called to conduct a search and rescue mission after a contractor working on a residential property on the side of the building facing the Big Timber Creek, lost his footing, fell down an embankment and into the creek.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, around 1:30.

Those working near the man contacted emergency personnel immediately, while also trying to find apparatus for the man to grab.

What they're saying:

Westville’s police chief says the water can get rough.

"It’s probably over 10 feet. I grew up in this town, so I am pretty familiar with the water. It does get deep. There’s a strong current there. Sometimes the current can go both ways," Chief Michael Packer explained. "Other times, it has a strong undertow, so it really all depends."

Dive teams and marine units from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland counties all are assisting in the efforts.

