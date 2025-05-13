Man sought after woman assaulted in Center City: police

The Brief A 32-year-old woman was assaulted in Center City on Friday, May 9. Police have released images of the man they say is wanted for the crime. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say is wanted for an assault of a woman that occurred in Center City Friday.

What we know:

According to police, on Friday, May 9, at around 7:02 p.m., a woman was assaulted on the 300 block of South 12th Street.

They say a 35-year-old woman was walking north on 12th Street when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the neck.and shook her while trying to rip her glasses off her face.

The suspect then punched the victim in the head.

Police say the victim screamed and fought back, punching the offender.

The man then fled westbound on Spruce Street.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 45–55 years old, of thin build, with salt/pepper hair, scruffy beard, blue and white button-down shirt, rimless glasses, and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-685-3093.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.