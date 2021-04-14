The Orca reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ was a killer

Wednesday’s big reveal on the fifth season of "The Masked Singer," was a whale of an episode.

The Orca did everything it could to stay in the competition and fight for the highly coveted Golden Mask.

But the new wild card contestant, Yeti, turned out to be more of a killer than the singing whale.

90’s legend and Sugar Ray front man Mark McGrath got "krilled" and was ultimately unmasked despite his emotional rendition of "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison.

While McGrath didn’t last as long as he would’ve liked, he said performing on "The Masked Singer" made his head bigger than an Orca’s.

"I didn’t think I was possibly going to win this show because my voice was ya know, just this magical gift from the gods," MgGrath said in a post-performance interview.

He explained that performing on the show really "illuminated" that he still has a lot to learn as a singer.

McGrath said it was an honor to be a contestant because it’s his kid’s favorite show on television.

"I can’t wait to see the looks on their faces," he said. He even almost started to cry when talking about his kids but firmly "paused his tears."

But the entire experience was emotional for McGrath. Singing "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," was especially hard since it was one of his father’s favorite songs. McGrath’s father, Edward, passed away in 2010.

Show panelist, Robin Thicke told McGrath he connected with his performance especially after losing his father, comedian icon Alan Thicke, in 2016.

McGrath is among a host of explosive reveals this season, including Kermit the Frog, Caitlyn Jenner and Danny Trejo.

Last week, Nick Cannon, who has hosted the show since its first season and has been MIA since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the show’s March 10 premiere, made a shocking return as the Bulldog.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.