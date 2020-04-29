Therapists urge people to seek therapy if needed during the coronavirus pandemic

People all over our area have something in common. The coronavirus. It's a concern. It’s changing our lives.

"It's a traumatic experience for us all. We didn't prepare for this. We are still uncertain about most of what is going on," said Farida Boyer. We're all challenged with finding ways to adapt which isn't always easy. Boyer is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with The Black Brain Campaign, which provides therapy services through the Boyer Counseling Group in West Philly.

"Watching the news most of the time all day every day can become overwhelming so people are feeling anxious, they're being isolated, and it can cause depression," she said. The one thing that is different is not everyone seeks professional help for their mental health, especially the black community.

"A lot of times when we were growing up we're taught what happens in this house stays in this house. We know that that's something that we can move forward from and seek help." There are clinicians available everywhere, Boyer says including therapists of color like her and they're doing tele-therapy during the coronavirus.

"Just try it. If you can do one session. You're going to be in the comfortability of your home. I suggest that you try it. If you don't like it you can ask for a referral for another therapist because therapy is about a relationship. You want to make sure you connect with your therapist," she said.

Boyer says some signs of concern involve changes in behavior like maybe sleeping or eating a lot, not being focused and of course feeling anxious, sad, depressed and overwhelmed.

"The worst thing that can happen is suicide if you're alone. I just want people to know you're not alone in this. We all are going through some sort of struggle," said Boyer.

For more information visit the following links: http://boyercounseling.org/ and https://www.theblackbraincampaign.org/.