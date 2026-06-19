Third officer released from hospital after deadly Philadelphia shootout

The Brief The third of three officers injured in a deadly shootout over the weekend has been released from the hospital. The three injured officers suffered injuries to the face, leg, and hip. Eric Franks, 57, was killed in the incident after police say he drew a firearm and opened fire on the officers.



The third and final Philadelphia police officer who was injured in Saturday's deadly shootout was released from the hospital Friday.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at North 54th and Arlington streets and ended with the death of 57-year-old Eric Franks.

Police say officers responded to North 54th and Arlington streets Saturday night for reports of a shooting. While at the scene, police say Franks approached and became combative.

As officers tried to arrest him, police say Franks drew a weapon and opened fire, injuring three officers. Police returned fire, killing Franks.

The three officers sustained injuries to the hip, leg, and face. All were released from the hospital in the days and week after the shooting.

The officers have not yet been identified by the department.

Dig deeper:

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Franks was described as a father of two, a former Marine and Philadelphia firefighter who served the city for 19 years, according to the family’s attorney, James Funt.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is committed to supporting the police department and will conduct an impartial investigation for answers and accountability.