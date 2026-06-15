1 of 3 Philly officers released from hospital after weekend shooting; New details about suspect

The Brief One of three Philadelphia police officers shot Saturday night was released from the hospital Monday, June 15. The other two officers are still hospitalized and stable, according to police. Police have not said what led to the confrontation that ended with the death of 57-year-old Eric Franks.



One of the three Philadelphia police officers shot Saturday night was released from the hospital Monday, June 15, while the other two remain hospitalized and stable, according to police. The shooting happened at North 54th and Arlington streets and ended with the death of 57-year-old Eric Franks, a man described as well-known in the community.

Support for wounded officers and ongoing investigation

Police say officers responded to North 54th and Arlington streets Saturday night for reports of a shooting. While at the scene, police say Eric Franks approached and became combative. As officers tried to arrest him, police say Franks drew a weapon and opened fire, injuring three officers. Police returned fire, killing Franks.

A 39-year-old Philadelphia police sergeant was released from Penn Presbyterian hospital two days after being shot in the line of duty. "He’s in great spirits and luckily his injury was through his thigh prognosis is good," said Bethel. "Part of this is making sure he knows he’s valued… that his work is important so that when men and women come out here and honor him as leaving… that’s special for us," said Bethel.

The other two officers remain hospitalized. Police have not released the identities of the officers.

Community reaction and questions about what happened

What they're saying:

"It hurts it hurts bc I know him in the community to be such a decent person so it’s really surprising and sad," said Fagan Leslie, who works at Franks & Franks Grocery Store next to Mingle Events, a company owned by Franks and his wife.

Franks was described as a father of two, a former Marine and Philadelphia firefighter who served the city for 19 years, according to the family’s attorney, James Funt.

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Funt said Franks later became a firearms instructor and community activist.

"He was involved in trying to make the community safer and to try to get rid of drugs that infested that neighborhood and work with police and his councilman on those issues," said Funt.

Funt said Franks’ son called him to the event space Saturday night after shots rang out on the block.

A 16-year-old’s birthday party was wrapping up at Mingle Events, and Franks wanted to make sure everyone was safe.

"When he arrived he talked to his son then went down to the corner - presumably to see what was going on very involved in community," said Funt.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is committed to supporting the police department and will conduct an impartial investigation for answers and accountability.

There is a strong sense of shock in the community, with many expressing surprise at Franks’ involvement in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the officers involved or detailed what led to the confrontation with Franks.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not shared further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.