Thousands of dead spotted lanternflies wash up on Sea Girt, other NJ beaches

Thousands of dead spotted lanternflies have mysteriously washed up on the shores of Sea Girt, New Jersey, and other beaches along the shore, creating a bizarre scene along the beach.

Spotted lanternflies line the shore

What we know:

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that was first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since spread to New Jersey and other states, posing a threat to agricultural crops and hardwood trees. These insects feed on plant sap and can significantly stress and even kill plants.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Spotted Lanternflies washed up along Sea Girt beach (Photo: Brian Wilson/WTXF)

The sight of thousands of these insects stretching across the beach is unusual, and they appear to be washing up with the tides. Another FOX 29 employee confirmed seeing the lanternflies washed along the shore in Asbury Park, NJ, Friday.

Why you should care:

Spotted lanternflies are a significant nuisance and can affect the quality of life by damaging economically important plants. They excrete a sugary substance called honeydew, which attracts other insects and promotes the growth of sooty mold, covering various surfaces.

Spotted Lanternflies washed up along Sea Girt beach (Photo: Brian Wilson/WTXF)

The backstory:

The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India, and Vietnam but has established populations in South Korea, Japan and the U.S. It has become a significant concern due to its impact on agriculture and the environment.

Efforts are underway to manage and control the spread of this invasive pest. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is offering grant funds to counties and municipalities for treatment initiatives from 2024 to 2026.

What we don't know:

There is no communication yet on how or why thousands of dead spotted lanternflies ended up on the beach in Sea Girt and other locations. FOX 29 is working to learn more.