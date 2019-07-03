Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky

article

Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews said one warehouse initially caught fire and the flames spread to a second warehouse.

The first warehouse fire is under control, but the other kept burning for hours.

Chandler says it may have been caused by lightning. He said firefighters could remain on scene until late Wednesday night.

A nearby road has been shut down as crews fight the blaze. Chandler estimates firefighters will be working at the scene late into Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.