TikTok planning Instagram rival – Here’s what to know

TikTok is planning to release a new photo-sharing app that could rival other social media platforms including Instagram.

Earlier this week, a notification was sent to some TikTok users saying that it was launching "TikTok Notes," a "new app for photo posts."

The notification said that future public TikTok photo posts would be shown on TikTok Notes, but also gave the ability to opt out of the app. The notification also said the app was "coming soon."

"As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we're exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Television Stations Tuesday.

According to the tech giant, the app is currently in a very early testing phase, and when or if the app rolls out, it could appear widely different from what is being tested.

Also, there are currently no plans for expansion into the U.S., according to TikTok.

TikTok ban bill passes House

Last month, the House passed a bill to ban the social media platform, acting on concerns that the company's Chinese ownership structure is a threat to national security.

"Millions of Americans are addicted to it. They see it and the Chinese can absolutely manipulate those algorithms. The First Amendment does not give the Chinese the right to American data or to manipulate the minds of Americans," Rep. Dan Crensaw (R-Texas) said before the vote, arguing in favor of passing the bill.

However, legislation still has a long way to go in the Senate.

Alex Haurek, a TikTok spokesperson, said in a statement after the vote that the bill was jammed through as part of a secretive process.

"We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service," Haurek said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.