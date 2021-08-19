All Clear: Cookie jar left unattended on bench leads to Times Square closure
NEW YORK - The NYPD gave the all-clear in Times Square Thursday afternoon after closing a portion of the typically busy zone following reports of a suspicious package.
The investigation was centered around 7th Avenue and West 47th Street where a red cookie jar was left unattended on a bench.
The NYPD said it received a call about the jar at about Noon. It was not clear if anything was discovered inside. The all-clear was given approximately one hour later.
The Emergency Services Unit, bomb squad and other agencies responded to the scene.
