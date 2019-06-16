Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando

article

A Florida toddler with a toy dolphin got the attention of multiple real-life dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando.

Katie Cobb said she and her 3-year-old daughter Paisley were visiting the theme park on Saturday when they went up to the dolphin tank.

As Paisley held her pink toy dolphin in her hand, the dolphins in the tank appeared to take a keen interest and gathered at the glass to get a closer look.

"All of the dolphins were playing with her, following her," Cobb told FOX 13, calling her daughter the "dolphin whisperer."

Cobb captured video of the encounter, as Paisley sported a huge grin on her face.

"The coolest thing ever just happened!!!" Cobb wrote in the video's caption. "Such a special moment for our sweet girl."