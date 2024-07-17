Tolls from NJ into Pennsylvania are officially increasing: Here's everything you need to know

article

For the first time in more than a decade, New Jersey drivers will be paying even more to cross over into Pennsylvania.

The Delaware River Port Authority announced Wednesday that toll prices will be increased on four major bridges after a unanimous vote.

How much will drivers pay?

Passenger vehicle tolls will increase 20 percent from $5 to $6.

The toll change is 50 cents less than the previously planned $6.50 increase.

When does it start?

The new toll will go into effect starting September 1, 2024, which is a month later than the initial proposal.

Which bridges does it include?

The new tolls will increase on four major bridges crossing the Delaware River: the Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry.

When was the last toll increase?

This is the first toll increase in 13 years on Delaware River Port Authority bridges.

Why the change?

Officials say the toll change is essential to maintain aging infrastructure and enhance safety and security.

"DRPA must undertake vital safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements," said DRPA Board Chairman James D. Schultz. "Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA’s current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability."