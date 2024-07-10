Tolls from NJ into Pennsylvania set to increase next month: Here's how much you could pay

article

The cost for New Jersey drivers to venture into Pennsylvania is about to get steeper, but the actual price of the hike is still up in the air.

The Delaware River Port Authority is expected to raise toll prices on four major bridges crossing the Delaware River, the Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges, starting August 1.

The current $5 toll could get bumped to $6.50 - a 30 percent increase.

However, a new toll price of $6 was proposed during a monthly finance committee meeting on Wednesday.

"Under the new plan presented today, tolls for passenger vehicles will be set at $6.00, rather than the previously planned $6.50 based on the CPI adjustment," said Mike Williams, communications manager for DRPA.

MORE HEADLINES:

The new resolution will be presented to the board for a vote on July 17.

The toll increase would be the first since 2011, and officials say it is essential to maintain aging infrastructure and enhance safety and security.

"We’ve gotten to a point where it’s going to be very difficult to complete the major capital projects that we have to undertake to maintain the structural integrity of these bridges for years to come," said Jim Schultz, the Chairman of DRPA.







