Tree catches sleigh ride home on FOX’s ‘The Masked Singer’

The tree fell on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” ahead of the singing competition’s semifinals.

Joined by fox, leopard, thingamajig, flamingo and the rottweiler — all the contestants on the FOX’s singing competition competed to secure their spot on stage. Tree performed Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.”

“I’m festive, and fun, and I like everyone to gather around and have a good time,” Tree told the audience from the stage.

The tree shines on stage of FOX’s “The Masked Singer” before being unveiled. (Photo credit: FOX)

The judges, which included Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and guest panelist and last season’s winner T-Pain, guessed celebrities like Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri, Rachael Ray, Lisa Kudrow and Zooey Deschanel.

Tree’s clues included that she “missed the collaboration” and needed the cheers of her loved ones more than ever.

Ultimately, McCarthy guessed correctly and the tree was unveiled to be “Saturday Night Live” veteran, actress and singer-songwriter Ana Gasteyer.

Advertisement

“It was a completely surreal experience,” Gasteyer said after the unmasking, adding that she didn’t particularly like being anonymous.

“I’m an ensemble performer, I’m a connector. I like the synthesis of performance,” Gasteyer said. “It’s like being in a theme park costume or something. You don’t have words, and I’m a verbal person. I’m a writer, I’m a comic. I don’t like not having that.”

Gasteyer, who started her career as a singer and later became a comedian, said people only really know her from television.

“I wish I was born in the late 1940s where it wasn’t so confusing where people were both funny and could sing,” Gasteyer said.

On Wednesday night’s episode, thingamajig and leopard were unmasked.

Tune in for the grande finale of the “The Masked Singer" on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

RELATED: Butterfly unveiled on FOX’s ‘The Masked Singer’ — see the celebrity under the mask

This story was reported from Cincinnati.