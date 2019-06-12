Trenton art festival returns after shooting, but won't go all night

article

An all-night arts festival interrupted by gunfire last year is returning to New Jersey's capital, but with a key change: the event is shutting down from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. instead of going overnight.

Trenton's Art All Night organizers say the change was made to make festivalgoers feel more comfortable. It also reflects increased security measures.

For the first time in its 13-year history, the event will be fenced off, and attendees will go through security before entering.

Event director Joseph Kuzemka says it will be like attending any live sports or music event.

The festival starts Saturday running 24 hours, but with the break early Sunday.

The June 17 shooting left a suspect dead and 22 people injured last year. Authorities said it looked like neighborhood gang dispute.