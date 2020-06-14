Trump flotilla on Tampa Bay to celebrate president's birthday, Flag Day

Hundreds of boats are expected to set sail on Tampa Bay waters Sunday to celebrate President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day.

The Trump 2020 Birthday Boat Rally – Tampa Bay is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will depart from Beer Can Island off the coast of Apollo Beach.

According to the event's Facebok page, the flotilla will sail to Davis Island, Bayshore Blvd, McDill AFB and a pass by the American Legion Post 138. Any Boaters may continue on to cruise the Gandy Bridge.

Boaters are expected to hold a post-rally flotillas at the Apollo Beach-MiraBay Flats, Weedon Island and Near Beer Can Island.