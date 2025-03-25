Trump funding cut creates challenges for Philly's largest hunger-relief organization

The Brief Food banks all across the country are sounding the alarm on the federal funding cuts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lawmakers say, in some cases, the cuts are leading to a shortage of over 600,000 meals. The concern is whether there is a demand for assistance, stemming from high food prices.



The region’s largest hunger-relief organization sees challenges ahead after a cut in a program allowing for the purchase of local food including fresh produce.

What we know:

Empty shelves in the sprawling Philabundance warehouse in North Philly are a sign of the times. As its over 300 community organizations see the need for food growing, they ask for more.

Dorothy Wong is the Chief Partnerships and Strategy officer for Philabundance. Walking in the aisles of the warehouse, she said, "Food is just moving in and moving out as they order it. We’re placing it on orders, we’re getting it out to all our community partners."

The backstory:

Philabundance feeds 120 to 150,000 households weekly and moves some 50 million pounds of food every 12 months.

Based in the poorest of the country’s 10 biggest cities, an official with Philabundance said a recent Trump Administration cut of the $470 million Local Food Purchase Assistance program means a $1.5 million hit.

Wong explained, "So, really what that means for us is decreasing the amount of resources to provide food for families in need at a critical moment when we see the need is growing."

Dig deeper:

The local food purchase program did just that - allowed for the buying of food, often fresh produce, from local growers.

In a statement, a U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson writes, "As a pandemic-era program, LFPA will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, marking a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives." USDA adds it remains focused on its core mission including ensuring access to nutritious food.

Big picture view:

Back at Philabundance, Wong says potential slashes to food stamps and school lunch programs are big concerns as it looks to its donors to close funding gaps and keep an eye on tariffs. Wong said, "Actually, where we purchase the most produce is Canada so really understanding those tariffs - our dollar is just not going to go as far at this point."

What you can do:

More information about Philabundance can be found on their website, here.