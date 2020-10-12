Trump tests negative for coronavirus, according to White House physician

President Donald Trump’s physician has announced that Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus.

In a memo distributed by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Dr. Sean Conley wrote that Trump had “tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNow antigen card.”

Trump acknowledged Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation of the president’s negative coronavirus result came as Trump jumped back on the campaign trail a week after his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after contracting the virus.

Trump held a Saturday event at the White House, where he spoke to a large crowd of supporters from a balcony. The president was in Florida on Monday for a planned rally.

Trump plans a Wednesday rally at the Iowa Air National Guard hangar at the Des Moines International Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

