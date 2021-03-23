Tubi adding more than 100 new free-to-stream titles in April, including ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Taxi Driver’

article

As if having thousands of movies and shows free to stream could get any better, Tubi announced it will be adding another 120 new titles to its seemingly endless list starting on April 1.

And unlike Netflix, no shows or movies are being bumped for the new additions.

The latest release includes classic action shows such as "Charlie’s Angels" and "Starsky & Hutch," iconic comedies including "Coming to America" and "Wayne’s World," Academy-Award nominees such as "Taxi Driver" with Robert DeNiro and "Drive" starring Ryan Gosling.

Here is a list of the upcoming movies and shows:

Action

Accident Man (2018)

Air Strike (2018) - starting 4/2

Airport (1970)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bad Country (2014)

Basic (2003)

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Drive (2011)

Earthquake (1974)

Fury (2014)

Kill ‘Em All (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Priest (2011)

Running Scared (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)

Black Cinema

All About Benjamins (2002)

Backfire (2017) - starting 4/5

Coming to America (1988)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Get on the Bus (1996)

House Party (1-5) (1995 - 2013)

Kevin Hart’s What Now: All Access (2016) - starting 4/5

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Wash (2001)

Comedy Adaptation (2002)

Click (2006)

Coneheads (1993)

D.E.B.S (2005)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

Elektra Luxx (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Problem Child 3 (1994)

Running with Scissors (2006)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The Toy (1982)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Drama

American History X (1998)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Bobby (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Feel the Noise (2007)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Moon (2009)

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)

Risen (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Cotton Club Encore (1984)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Horror30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Cry Wolf (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Home Invasion (2015)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)

Raw (2016)

Slumber (2017) - starting 4/15

The Intruders (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)

The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

Romance

Premium (2006)

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Way We Were (1997)

The Wackness (2008)

Sci-Fi & FantasyBattlefield Earth (2000)

Beyond White Space (2018) - starting 4/15

Cross (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Kin (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinct (2007)

Signs (2002)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

UFO (2018)

Thriller & Mystery

Exposed (2016)

Hearts and Bones (2019) - launching 4/19

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Passengers (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Untraceable (2008)

Under Suspicion (2000)

U-Turn (1997)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

TV Series

Ambitions (2019) - Season 1

Charlie’s Angels (1976) - Seasons 1-5

Def Comedy Jam (1992) - Season 1, starting 4/15

Dilbert (1999) - Seasons 1-2

Drive (2007) - Season 1

Felix the Cat (1958) - Season 1

Gidget (1965) - Season 1

I Dream of Jeannie (1965) - Seasons 1-5

Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) - Seasons 1-3

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) - Season 1

Olivia (2009) - Seasons 1-2, starting 4/15

Party of Five (1994) - Seasons 1-6

Pan Am (2011) - Season 1

Spartacus (2004) - Season 1

Starsky & Hutch (1975) - Seasons 1-4

Strong Medicine (2000) - Seasons 1-6

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017) - Seasons 1-4

Swamp Thing (2019) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/15

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) - Mini-series

The Partridge Family (1970) - Seasons 1-4

The PJs (1999) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/5

The Underdog (1964)

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

