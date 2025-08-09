Two hospitalized after fire on Greenwood Avenue in Burlington County

The Brief A two-alarm fire broke out at a residence on Greenwood Avenue in Burlington County early Saturday morning. Fire crews took nearly an hour to bring the fire under control. Two people were rescued from the home and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.



A two-alarm fire at a residence on Greenwood Avenue in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Saturday morning resulted in two people needing to be rescued.

What we know:

According to Burlington County Fire, the fire was reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue at 3:58 a.m.

Fire crews were on the scene for nearly an hour before the blaze was brought under control. The fire was contained to a single residence.

Fire officials say two people were rescued from the home and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Their conditions are currently unknown.