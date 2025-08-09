Two hospitalized after fire on Greenwood Avenue in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A two-alarm fire at a residence on Greenwood Avenue in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Saturday morning resulted in two people needing to be rescued.
What we know:
According to Burlington County Fire, the fire was reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue at 3:58 a.m.
Fire crews were on the scene for nearly an hour before the blaze was brought under control. The fire was contained to a single residence.
Fire officials say two people were rescued from the home and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Their conditions are currently unknown.