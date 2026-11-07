Two Norristown officers fatally shoot man armed with large knife in Elmwood Park

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The Brief Two Norristown police officers shot and killed an armed man in Elmwood Park on the night of Nov. 6. Investigators said the man made threats and walked toward officers while displaying a large knife. Montgomery County detectives have taken over the investigation under the county's standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.



Montgomery County detectives are investigating after two Norristown police officers shot and killed an armed man inside Elmwood Park on the night of Nov. 6.

What we know:

Officers with the Norristown Police Department encountered a man holding a large knife in Elmwood Park at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the man made threats toward the responding officers and advanced toward them while displaying the weapon. Two officers discharged their duty firearms, striking him.

Officers rendered medical aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

In accordance with Montgomery County protocol for all officer-involved shootings, Montgomery County Detectives were dispatched to the park to take over the scene. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said county detectives are leading the active investigation into the encounter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

Officials have not identified the two officers who discharged their firearms or stated whether either officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure during such reviews. Authorities have also not disclosed how many total shots were fired or what initially brought officers to Elmwood Park.