Two people injured after car hits motorcycle, drives away on Torresdale Avenue

Published  January 3, 2026 8:44am EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Two people were injured after a car struck a motorcycle early Saturday on Torresdale Avenue.
    • One victim is in critical condition, while the second is listed as stable.
    • Police say the driver fled the scene and is still being sought.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were hospitalized early Saturday after a car struck their motorcycle and fled the scene on Torresdale Avenue.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say a car struck a motorcycle carrying two people and then drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Both people on the motorcycle were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Victims’ conditions

Authorities say one victim is in critical condition, while the second victim is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved or details about what led up to the crash. No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by authorities at the scene.

