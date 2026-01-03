Two people injured after car hits motorcycle, drives away on Torresdale Avenue
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were hospitalized early Saturday after a car struck their motorcycle and fled the scene on Torresdale Avenue.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue.
Police say a car struck a motorcycle carrying two people and then drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.
Both people on the motorcycle were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Victims’ conditions
Authorities say one victim is in critical condition, while the second victim is listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved or details about what led up to the crash. No arrests have been announced.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify the driver who fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by authorities at the scene.