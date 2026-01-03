Two people injured after car hits motorcycle, drives away on Torresdale Avenue

article

The Brief Two people were injured after a car struck a motorcycle early Saturday on Torresdale Avenue. One victim is in critical condition, while the second is listed as stable. Police say the driver fled the scene and is still being sought.



Two people were hospitalized early Saturday after a car struck their motorcycle and fled the scene on Torresdale Avenue.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say a car struck a motorcycle carrying two people and then drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Both people on the motorcycle were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Victims’ conditions

Authorities say one victim is in critical condition, while the second victim is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved or details about what led up to the crash. No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police.