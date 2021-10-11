UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence in Hidden Hills

article

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, also known as "The Iceman," was arrested for domestic violence at his Hidden Hills home early Monday morning, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a family disturbance call that came in around midnight from a home located near Crummer Canyon Road.

Arriving deputies said they determined Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation. According to authorities, his wife did not require medical treatment.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Liddell was arrested for domestic battery and his bail was set at $20,000.

No further information was immediately released.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



