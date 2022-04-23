Ukraine: Russians trying to storm steel mill where hundreds of civilians are sheltering

An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said during a briefing on Saturday that the Russian forces have resumed air strikes on Azovstal and were trying to storm it.

"The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal," Arestovich said.

Arestovich’s statement came two days after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been "liberated" by the Russians.

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - APRIL 22: A view of the destruction in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol where the Russian Army has taken control, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Putin ordered the Russian military not to storm the plant and instead to block it off in an apparent attempt to stifle the remaining pocket of resistance there.

Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with about 1,000 sheltering in the facility’s underground tunnels.

A video released by the Azov regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, part of the group currently holed up, shows women and children sheltering underground. Some of them have been hiding in the plant’s tunnels for up to two months.

"We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air," said one woman in the video that was released on Saturday. "You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us it is already happiness."

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - APRIL 22: Residents are seen in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol where the Russian Army has taken control, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Another young girl in the video says she and her relatives left home on Feb. 27. Since then, they have seen "neither the sky, nor the sun." "We really want to get out of here safely, so that no one gets hurt," the girl pleads.

Azov’s deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar told the AP the video was shot on Thursday. Contents of the video could not be independently verified.

Arestovich says the Ukrainian fighters are still holding on despite the resumed attacks and are even trying to counter them.

Evacuation efforts continue

Efforts to evacuate civilians to safer areas will continue in Ukraine on Saturday, the country’s officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app there will be another attempt to evacuate women, children and the elderly from Mariupol.

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - APRIL 22: A view of the destruction in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol where the Russian Army has taken control, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Vereshchuk said that "if everything goes according to plan," the evacuation in Mariupol will begin at midday on Saturday. Many previous attempts to evacuate civilians from the city have failed.

The governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said on Telegram that an evacuation train will depart Saturday from the eastern city of Pokrovsk. Residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which comprise Ukraine’s industrial heartland known as Donbas, will be able to take the train free of charge.

It will bring them to the Western city of Chop near Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary, according to Haidai.

Russia has said that establishing full control over the Donbas, a large part of which has been in the hands of Russia-backed separatists since 2014, is currently one of the main goals of its operation in Ukraine.