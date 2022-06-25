Union: Strike could cost 4 Atlantic City casinos $2.6 million a day

A week before it could walk out on strike against numerous Atlantic City casinos, the resort’s main casino workers union is warning that a strike could cost four casinos a total of $2.6 million a day in losses.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union says the Borgata could lose $1.6 million a day, and Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana could collectively lose an additional $1 million a day.

The union made its projections based on past casino revenue reported to the state, and assumed that a strike would cause revenue to decline by 25% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021.