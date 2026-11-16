The Brief United Airlines resolved a nationwide technology outage Monday, which did not affect flights at Philadelphia International Airport. Passengers at Philadelphia International Airport are still recovering from widespread delays and cancellations that began with Friday’s FAA ground stop. More than 1,200 flights have been affected at Philadelphia International Airport since Friday, but disruptions dropped significantly Monday.



United Airlines resolved a systemwide technology outage Monday that temporarily delayed flight departures nationwide, according to the airline. The outage did not affect flights in or out of Philadelphia International Airport, but travelers at the airport are still feeling the impact of travel disruptions started by Friday’s FAA ground stop.

What we know:

Monday, operations at Philadelphia International Airport neared normal after days of issues. An airport spokesperson said there were just 13 cancellations at the airport, a sharp drop from the days prior. More than 1,200 flights have been affected at the airport since Friday’s FAA ground stop.

Passengers described what it has been like on the ground. "We had to sleep in the airport," said Herbert Nij, who was stranded in Los Angeles for 36 hours and whose luggage was lost by United and has been sitting in Guatemala for days.

The recent United outage is the latest in a series of nationwide technology disruptions since last week, including Thursday’s Microsoft email outage, Friday’s FAA ground stop and widespread banking outages Monday involving Bank of America and Chase.

By the numbers:

United Airlines said the technology outage halted departures across the country for about 90 minutes.

The airline said some flights were delayed, but there was no impact on flights in progress or on United Express flights.

At Philadelphia International Airport, 1,200 flights have been affected since Friday, but only 13 cancellations were reported Monday.

What they're saying:

Travelers referenced their growing concerns about system failures.

"Little bit, a little bit stressful because I’m a little concerned about all the telecommunication systems. I’m an engineer, so I like to think in terms of systems and networks," said Hans Riess.

"I’m a little concerned about the infrastructure in the system, not holding up all these events happening, like Microsoft out. Don’t wanna put a tinfoil hat on, ha ha ha. The banking event. Hopefully they can figure everything out," said Riess.

"Overall, pretty good weekend. It seems like things are moving today," said Rebecca Riess.

What we don't know:

United Airlines said there is no indication the technology outage was related to cybersecurity, but did not specify the underlying cause of Monday’s disruption.