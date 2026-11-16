The Brief State and city lawmakers are proposing a task force and a local sales tax hike to help reopen the Academy of Natural Sciences museum, which closed Sept. 30. Meanwhile, Drexel University and local foundations are funding a one-year study to find a sustainable path forward. However, Drexel's president warned that reviving the museum would take tens of millions of dollars.



State and city lawmakers are advancing proposals to tap public funds and form a legislative task force to examine reopening the Academy of Natural Sciences public museum, which closed Sept. 30.

The legislative push—including a proposed state-authorized local sales tax increase and a Philadelphia City Council study group—comes alongside a 12-month philanthropic feasibility study and warnings from Drexel University's president that reviving the Benjamin Franklin Parkway facility will require "tens of millions of dollars."

Academy closes its doors

The backstory:

On Sept. 1, Drexel and Academy leadership announced the museum would close, stating that "patterns of visitation and audience behavior changed in lasting ways, while the costs of operating the museum continued to rise."

In Oct. 26 written testimony to City Council, Drexel stated it had provided "an infusion of over $49 million in direct cash support to cover the Academy's recurring operating deficits" over 15 years and could no longer sustain $5 million to $6 million in annual direct support.

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While the public museum remains closed, the Academy's Parkway building remains operational for collections care, and its scientific research enterprise continues, according to leadership.

State and city push to reopen museum

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 12, State Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, circulated Senate Co-Sponsorship Memo 49402, which announced the legislation to authorize Philadelphia to raise its sales and use tax to fund arts, culture and community institutions.

The memo explicitly cites the closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences museum.

"News of the closure of Philadelphia's beloved Academy of Natural Sciences museum was met with shock and outrage," the memo states. "As the oldest natural history museum in the country, this irreplaceable loss has been felt deeply throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and reverberated in scientific communities across the world."

Saval also noted that the recent closures of the Philadelphia History Museum and the University of the Arts "underscores the urgent need for action."

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At the municipal level, Philadelphia City Council introduced Resolution 260944 on Oct. 29 to create a task force studying "options to re-open the public museum, long-term funding options, the Academy's role in science education for Philadelphia's children and its contribution to public health and community well-being."

Reopening costs and feasibility study

What they're saying:

During a Nov. 16 hearing before City Council's Committee on Legislative Oversight under Resolution 260737, Drexel University President Antonio Merlo testified that reviving the Benjamin Franklin Parkway museum will require significant financial resources.

"Reopening the museum will require much more money than what has been reported in the media," Merlo said in a statement. "Tens of millions of dollars are needed to create a sustainable operating model, including undertaking major capital repairs, providing dependable operating support and supporting a museum program that gives people a reason to visit and come back."

Ahead of the hearing, Drexel, the Academy's Board of Trustees and five philanthropic organizations announced on Nov. 14 a commitment to fund a 12-month feasibility study to evaluate sustainable operating models and keep the institution in Philadelphia.

"Philadelphians have made clear how much the Academy means to them, and they deserve a voice in what comes next," Councilmember Nina Ahmad said in a statement. "This independent, public process is a positive step in helping secure a strong future for this irreplaceable institution, and we look forward to aligning the efforts of City Council’s Task Force to complement this important work."