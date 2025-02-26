Former University of the Arts building sold to Bok building design firm

The Brief Scout, the design firm behind the remodeled Bok building, bought the former University of the Arts' Hamilton Hall. Tentative plans for the building includes transforming the space into workshops and housing. University of the Arts abruptly closed last spring, citing financial difficulties and struggling enrollment.



A former University of the Arts building was sold to the design firm behind the remodel of the Bok building in South Philadelphia.

Hamilton Hall was sold to Scout, an urban design company that redid the former high school to include workspaces, studios and restaurants.

The firm is eyeing a similar project with the newly acquired University of the Arts building.

What we know:

Hamilton Hall, part of the former University of the Arts' Center City campus, was sold in a bankruptcy action to design firm Scout for $12M.

University of the Arts abruptly closed last summer, forcing current students and incoming freshmen to scramble to find another school.

Scout says it plans to transform the former Hamilton Hall into workshops and housing.

The tentative plan closely mimics the Bok building in South Philadelphia, one of Scout's most notable projects.

The Bok Building was a former high school that was redone in 2015 to include art studios, workspaces, restaurants, and the rooftop Bok Bar.

What we don't know:

Scout has not shared complete plans for the former Hamilton Hall.

The backstory:

The University of the Arts abruptly announced its closure last Spring, giving students and staff just a week's notice before shutting down in June.

The performing arts university had roots that dated back to the 1800s, and had notable alumni that included several award-winning artists.

Several Philadelphia colleges and universities helped stranded University of the Arts students transfer into their arts programs.

Former University of the Arts President Kerry Walk said the school's shocking closure was due to its "fragile financial state" and "years of declining enrollments."

"We could not overcome the ultimate challenge we faced," Walk said. "The situation came to light very suddenly."