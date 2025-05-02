University of Delaware student killed in stolen UHaul crash identified by police

The Brief Marina Vasconcelos, 24, was identified by police as the University of Delaware student killed in a crash near campus. Vasconcelos LinkedIn says she was a third-year graduate research student pursuing a doctorate in Biochemistry. Gordon Turner, who police say was wanted in three states, was charged in the deadly crash.



Authorities have identified a 24-year-old University of Delaware student who was killed when they say a fugitive crashed a stolen UHaul while fleeing from police.

Marina Vasconcelos was a third-year graduate research student pursuing a doctorate in Biochemistry, according to the slain student's LinkedIn page.

Gordon Turner, who police say was wanted in three other states, was arrested at the scene of the crash and is being held at a Wilmington jail on multiple charges.

The backstory:

Investigators say officers tried to arrest Gordon and another person when they found an overdue UHaul rental vehicle parked in a lot on East Main Street on Tuesday.

That's when police say Gordon and a passenger drove off in the van, jumping a curb and hitting two pedestrians before losing control and striking several parked cars.

Four people were inside one of the parked cars, according to police, and one person was sitting inside another parked vehicle.

The force of the impact caused one of the parked cars to plow into a third pedestrian, according to investigators.

One person, later identified by police as 24-year-old University of Delaware student Marina Vasconcelos, was killed in the crash and seven others were hurt.

Gordon, who police say was wanted in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Georgia, was arrested and faces multiple charges.

What we know:

Marina Vasconcelos, a 24-year-old graduate student from Maryland, was identified as the only victim killed in the crash.

Her LinkedIn page says she was a third-year grad student at the university who was pursuing a doctorate in biochemistry.