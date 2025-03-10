Upper Moreland Elementary School vandalized with swastikas, 'vulgar words': police

The Brief Upper Moreland Elementary School and nearby buildings were vandalized with swastikas and heinous words over the weekend. Upper Moreland police are conducting an investigation to find the culprits.



Upper Moreland Township Police Department is conducting an investigation after multiple reports of vandalism at an area elementary school.

Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspected vandals.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 8, at 11:50 p.m., police say two subjects in the red sedan pictured below, entered the parking lot of the Upper Moreland Elementary School from Byberry Road.

Upper Moreland Twp. police say the vehicle pictured had the suspected vandals inside. The red sedan has an upper third brake light. Expand

They say the subjects drove to the back of the school and spray-painted swastikas and other vulgar words and drawings on the building and playground equipment.

The vehicle left the parking lot at 12:10 a.m.

What they're saying:

The school district released the following statement on the incident Monday,

"The Upper Moreland School District is cooperating fully with the Upper Moreland Police Department's investigation of the vandalism at the Upper Moreland Elementary School. The District encourages any resident or individual with information related to the investigation to contact the Upper Moreland Police Department."

"Why would you want to vandalize an elementary school? What did these kids do to you? These kids are little," said Tiffany Benkert, parent.

"I was just at the playground with my bike and i was just like by the slide and I saw graffiti over there and i told my dad it was like inappropriate stuff there," said Andrew Sauvers, fifth grade student.

"Then you wonder is the school safe for someone to just come here on a random weekend day and do something like that knowing the kids have to come to school," said Ashley Grasty, parent.

What you can do:

If you can identify the vehicle or the suspected vandals that were in it, email Detective Davido at mdavido@uppermoreland.org or call 215-657-4700.

You can also submit a tip anonymously.