UPS plans to hire more than 5,000 seasonal employees in Philadelphia area

It’s still three weeks before Thanksgiving, but for many, the holiday shopping season has begun at a record pace.

"I’m last minute. I never start early, so yes, this is the earliest I’ve ever started," says Denise Wing, of University City, talking about her holiday shopping status.

Wing isn’t taking any chances with supply issues, shipping delays and labor shortages fueling low inventory and delivery backups worldwide.

"I do a lot of online shopping and it’s delayed a little bit. I think my mail, more than anything. So if that’s an indication, we’re going to have a problem with deliveries," says Wing.

The U.S. Postal Service announced its holiday shipping deadlines, which are similar to years past; however, this is no ordinary year.

Nefertiti Roper, of South Philly, says, "Closer to the holidays, I feel like it might get a little crazy."

UPS is preparing for the holiday shopping rush with its largest annual hiring event: the "Brown Friday" job fair, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 6.

In the Philadelphia area, the company hopes to hire more than 5,200 seasonal employees. Chris Johnson, a tech vendor who works out of a local Best Buy store, says his advice to shoppers is: Don’t wait!

"Earlier is better," says Johnson. "As it gets close to the holidays, we won’t expect much left of anything."

