Bay Bridge reopens after 9hr shutdown following multi-vehicle collision

After being shutdown for roughly 9hrs., the Bay Bridge has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police were alerted about a multi-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge.

A serious multi-vehicle crash caused a number of delays on the Bay Bridge in both directions. Drivers faced heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time.

According to officials, multiple patients were transported to area hospitals from the scene. During the time of the incident, drivers were urged to delay traveling across the bridge. Officials say early morning fog caused a pause in two-way operations due to fog and limited visibility.



MDTA officials say the Bay Bridge's westbound span remained closed into mid-afternoon due to the collision. Tow operators actively worked to clear vehicles from the scene.

