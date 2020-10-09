US to impose tariffs on $1.96B worth of aluminum sheet goods: Wilbur Ross

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday announced the U.S. will impose tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet after determining the goods were being unfairly dumped in the country, the broadest trade enforcement action by the agency in more than two decades.

The tariffs on 18 nations, which include Germany, Bahrain and Oman, will go into effect immediately, even though the department's determination was preliminary, Ross said. The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to make the final determination in February 2021, he said.

"This is the largest and most far-reaching case that our department has brought in more than 20 years," Ross said Friday morning during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey were also affected, he said.

President Donald Trump makes a statement on the census with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

China is not on the list, Ross said, because the department already imposes tariffs on Beijing's aluminum products. That levy has caused Chinese excess capacity into other markets that displaced production in those countries and resulted in dumping in the U.S., he said.

"It's a very complicated matter, but the matter of the fact is, there's a lot of illegal dumping in the US, and that's what we're clamping down on," he said.

The Commerce Department began an investigation in March into whether the 18 countries were dumping aluminum sheet in the U.S. market, and whether four of them had unfairly subsidized their exports.

