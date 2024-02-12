Usher adds second Philadelphia show after Super Bowl halftime performance

article

Looks like Usher has more "Confessions" - he's coming to Philadelphia for two nights!

The entertainment icon was set to stop in Philadelphia for his upcoming "Past Present Future" on August 30.

But now he's added another show, just hours after an epic Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.

Usher will take the stage at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.

The "Yeah!" singer is heading on tour after dropping his new album, titled "Coming Home," which features Burna Boy, H.E.R., Latto, 21 Savage and more artists.