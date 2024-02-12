Expand / Collapse search
Usher adds second Philadelphia show after Super Bowl halftime performance

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Looks like Usher has more "Confessions" - he's coming to Philadelphia for two nights!

The entertainment icon was set to stop in Philadelphia for his upcoming "Past Present Future" on August 30.

But now he's added another show, just hours after an epic Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.

Usher will take the stage at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.

The "Yeah!" singer is heading on tour after dropping his new album, titled "Coming Home," which features Burna Boy, H.E.R., Latto, 21 Savage and more artists.

General admission tickets are currently on sale at LiveNation.com.