Usher headed to Philadelphia during new tour, 'Past Present Future' Summer 2024

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Usher performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

PHILADELPHIA - "OMG," Usher is coming to Philadelphia to perform during his upcoming tour 'Past Present Future.'

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will begin his 24-city North American tour on August 20 in Washington, DC just a few months after performing at the 2024 Super Bowl. 

Usher will head to Philadelphia on August 30 to perform at the Wells Fargo Center. 

The news of the tour comes just days before the "Ruin" singer drops his new album Friday, titled "Coming Home." 

The album features Burna Boy, H.E.R., Latto, 21 Savage and more artists. 

Tickets for the "Past Present Future" tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive fan presale opens Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

