Vaccine boosters will be recommended for all U.S. residents

By AP Staff
Associated Press
A medical worker prepares a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. (New York Governor's Press Office)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The booster would be to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country, the sources said.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn't guarantee that you won't get infected. But here is why getting vaccinated helps protect you anyway and is so crucial to ending the pandemic.