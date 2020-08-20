Vandal spray paints George Floyd's eyes black at 38th and Chicago mural

A vandal spray painted George Floyd’s mural outside his 38th and Chicago mural Wednesday, prompting bystanders to catch and question him, according to a report.

Thursday, video of the memorial showed Floyd’s eyes spray painted black with some other paint on his face.

According to a report from Minnesota Reformer, the vandal was caught by community volunteers at 38th and Chicago and apologized for his act, indicating that he was drunk when the incident occurred.