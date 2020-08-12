Vehicle shot in New Castle Wawa prompts Del. State Police investigation

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in New Castle.

Troopers were called to the 1500 block of North DuPont Parkway Tuesday night, just after 11:15, on the report of a shooting.

Officials say when the troopers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman’s car was riddled with bullets.

During the investigation, it was determined a second car, parked near the woman’s car, was backing out of a parking space at the same time the woman, and her teen passengers, were attempting to pull out of a parking space.

Troopers discovered a front passenger in the second car shot at the woman’s car. Six rounds of a .40 caliber were found in the woman’s vehicle.

Troopers say no one was injured. They do not have suspect information.

Advertisement

They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lloyd at 302-365-8411. Information can also be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or tips can be submitted at the Delaware Crime Stoppers website, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP