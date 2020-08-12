Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle shot in New Castle Wawa prompts Del. State Police investigation

New Castle County
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in New Castle.

Troopers were called to the 1500 block of North DuPont Parkway Tuesday night, just after 11:15, on the report of a shooting.

Officials say when the troopers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman’s car was riddled with bullets.

During the investigation, it was determined a second car, parked near the woman’s car, was backing out of a parking space at the same time the woman, and her teen passengers, were attempting to pull out of a parking space.

Troopers discovered a front passenger in the second car shot at the woman’s car. Six rounds of a .40 caliber were found in the woman’s vehicle.

Troopers say no one was injured. They do not have suspect information.

They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lloyd at 302-365-8411. Information can also be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or tips can be submitted at the Delaware Crime Stoppers website, here.

