Vehicle slams into charter school in Frankford, 1 person critically injured: police

A striking scene in Frankford after a vehicle slammed into a school building.

Crews were called to Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School at the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue, after the vehicle crashed right outside of the school's 2-month old gym shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday.

One person was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

No students were in school while the accident occurred.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a witness that was at the scene who said he saw the red late model Honda Accord, flying down Torresdale Avenue going at least 90 mph.

The school's assistant principal, Andrew Boglioni said the main building will remain open, but the gym building will shut down.

"It's disheartening to see that our brand-new building was hit by a car, but we'll adjust and we'll make do and we're going to remain open for the kids." said Boglioni.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.