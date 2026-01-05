Venezuela turmoil causes flight delays at PHL International Airport

The Brief Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport face delays due to the situation in Venezuela. Some flights to Puerto Rico are affected, causing concern for passengers. No cancellations were reported Monday, but eight delays are expected.



Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport are feeling the impact of the ongoing situation in Venezuela, leading to delays and concerns for those flying to nearby regions.

Travelers face uncertainty

Josue Perez from Lancaster and his son experienced a sudden flight cancellation to San Juan on Saturday.

"At the last minute ah they just cancelled our flight like all of a sudden like randomly like fast and we were like oh man we lost the flight!" said Perez.

They managed to secure a flight today and arrived early to avoid further issues. Luc Rodriguez from Puerto Rico also arrived hours before her scheduled flight.

"My flight is at 3 o’clock but you know for what is happening I think I have to come earlier so I think I’m on time my flight says it’s on time," said Rodriguez.

Concerns over military presence

Perez Jr. expressed nervousness about the situation in Puerto Rico, advising others to arrive early.

"I just know everything is gonna be all right always, i just wanna let everybody know that you gotta be here early of course just just in case if anything else happens goes down but yeah, pretty nervous of course!" he said.

Rodriguez shared her worries about the military presence in Puerto Rico.

"Still I’m worried about all the soldiers and all the military in Puerto Rico," she said. "I’m not sure what’s going on like how far like Trump is gonna go in to Venezuela so you know until I get more information I will feel more relief."

The extent of the impact on flights and how long the delays will continue to remain unclear.