Veteran Philadelphia firefighter dies from COVID-19

The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the loss of a veteran Saturday evening.

The department announced the death of John Evans -- a 37-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

"It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter John Evans, who passed away Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19," the department confirmed on Facebook.

Evans most recently served as the Fire Boat Pilot for Marine Unit 1.

According to the department, funeral service arrangements are pending.

