Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Philadelphia Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to Lancaster County and Philadelphia Thursday.

According to the Vice President’s Communications Office, Mr. Pence will take part in a bus tour set to begin in Lancaster and end in Philadelphia.

The Vice President will meet and talk with folks at Rajant Corporation.

Mr. Pence will then stop by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia where he is scheduled to speak to the law enforcement members and their families.

The Vice President will travel back to his residence in the nation's capital after his stop in Philadelphia.

