Victory Brewing Company opening massive taproom, brewery in Philadelphia

article

Victory Brewing Company is opening a new taproom and brewery in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood in late 2020.

The Downingtown-based craft beer pioneer is set to open a 14,000 square foot, two-story taproom at the iconic address of 1776 Ben Franklin Parkway.

Currently, a TGI Fridays calls the address home but will close in order to make room for Victory Brewing Company’s Philadelphia location.

"This taproom represents the continued evolution of our brand. The experience in this taproom will be respectful of Victory's history but will also represent our next chapter,” said Bill Covaleski, a co-founder of the brewing company.

The massive taproom and brewery will include a production brewing system, a full kitchen, two indoor bars, one outdoor bar, a rooftop patio with views of the Parkway, and outdoor seating on a street level.

"Victory is one of the iconic brands born out of eastern Pennsylvania. We are so excited to partner with Victory to bring new energy to this building and to the entire Center City area," said Reed Slogoff, Principal of Pearl Properties – the real estate company which owns the property.

Advertisement

Victory Brewing Company also has locations in Kennett Square and Parkesburg in Chester County.