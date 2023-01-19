Video: 3 masked suspects storm Philadelphia gas station in armed robbery that killed store clerk

New surveillance video shows three masked robbers invade a Philadelphia gas station in an early morning armed robbery that claimed the life of a 66-year-old employee.

Investigators say the deadly robbery happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a suspect wearing a red hooded sweatshirt point a handgun at the store clerk while a second person kicks open a door leading behind the counter.

Both suspects - and a third person dressed in dark clothes - rush to a back room of the store where they are seen putting items into a backpack before fleeing the store.

Police say 66-year-old Siboram Patro was shot and killed during the robbery. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reports Patro had worked at the station for several years.

Investigators found at least one spent shell casing inside the store, according to Small, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the cash register.

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deadly armed robbery.